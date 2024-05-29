Spanish businesses interested in HCMC’s investment environment: Ambassador

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee (R) and Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano De Lasala

Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano De Lasala made the statement at yesterday’s meeting with Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Mr. Hoan welcomed the Ambassador to Ho Chi Minh City and praised the strong development of relations between the two countries in general and Ho Chi Minh City and Spain in particular. He believed that the visit would be a platform for many new projects and cooperation activities between the two sides.

Moreover, Spain is an important trade and investment partner with great potential for Ho Chi Minh City’s development. Bilateral trade turnover in 2023 reached over US$300 million. In terms of cooperation, Ho Chi Minh City has signed cooperation agreements with the cities of Sevilla and Barcelona.

Discussing green and digital economic development in Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman Hoan expressed his hope that the two sides would continue to effectively implement the bilateral cooperation mechanism in areas of mutual interest such as energy transition, waste treatment, trade and investment, people-to-people exchange, and promoting the development of Spanish language training.

Sincerely thanking Vice Chairman Hoan for his reception, Ambassador Carmen Cano De Lasala said she was impressed by Ho Chi Minh City's efforts to achieve the development in recent years. Agreeing with Mr. Hoan's assessment, the Ambassador affirmed that bilateral relations between the two countries have seen positive strides in recent years in many fields.

The Ambassador said that Spanish businesses are very interested in the investment environment in Ho Chi Minh City and are ready to contribute to the city's development in the areas where Spain has strengths such as environmental treatment and urban railways. In addition, the Spanish Ambassador also promised to promote delegation exchanges and people-to-people exchanges for better relations between the two countries in general and Ho Chi Minh City and Spain in particular for the sake of the two countries.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Anh Quan