Business

Domestic coffee prices climb close to VND100,000 per kilogram

SGGPO

Coffee prices in the domestic market posted a strong increase on July 8, approaching the VND100,000 (US$3.8) per kilogram mark after several months of steep declines.

In Dak Lak Province, coffee prices rose VND3,900 from the previous day to VND96,700 (US$3.7) per kilogram. Prices in Lam Dong Province also climbed VND3,900 to VND96,200 (US$3.66) per kilogram.

Meanwhile, Gia Lai Province recorded the country's highest coffee price at VND96,800 (US$3.68) per kilogram, up VND4,000 from the previous trading session.

Across the Central Highlands, coffee prices ranged from VND96,200 to VND96,800 per kilogram, with daily gains of VND3,900–VND4,000, one of the sharpest increases seen in recent months. In May and June, domestic coffee prices had hovered between VND83,000 (US$3.2) and VND88,000 (US$3.34) per kilogram.

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Farmers harvest coffee in Gia Lai Province. Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung.

According to agricultural experts, the current price range of VND96,000 (US$3.65)–VND97,000 (US$3.68) per kilogram presents an attractive selling opportunity for farmers in the Central Highlands who have held onto their coffee stocks through previous market fluctuations.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment showed that Vietnam exported about 150,000 tons of coffee in June 2026, generating US$552.6 million in export revenue.

In the first six months of 2026, the country exported approximately 1.1 million tons of coffee worth US$4.78 billion, up 9.7 percent in volume but down 14.4 percent in value compared with the same period in 2025.

The decline in export earnings was mainly attributed to a sharp drop in export prices. The average coffee export price during the first half of the year was about US$4,435 per ton, down 22 percent year-on-year.

The figures indicate that higher export volumes no longer translate into higher export revenues as global coffee prices have retreated following the record highs recorded in 2024 and 2025.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

coffee prices Central Highlands Dak Lak Gia Lai Lam Dong coffee exports Ministry of Agriculture and Environment agricultural commodities global coffee market

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