Southern Folk Cake Festival 2025 opens in Can Tho

The 12th Southern Folk Cake Festival 2025, themed “Preserving and promoting the value of Southern traditional cakes,” opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 6.

Hundreds of local specialties and delicious cakes of Southern provinces and cities are introduced to visitors during the 3-day event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event attracts more than 230 display booths from businesses and organizations of provinces and cities throughout the country, displaying hundreds of local specialties and delicious cakes of the Southern region.

The festival is a chance for gastronomers to enjoy a wide range of local specialties and delicious cakes and performances of traditional cake making of localities in the country.

The event also includes a series of cultural and sports activities, such as a space for folk cakes and regional specialties, an area displaying ornamental trees, performances of music and traditional cake making, and folk games.

The giant lobster Banh Xeo (sizzling pancake) (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the festival, artisans successfully made a 3-meter-wide lobster Banh Xeo (sizzling pancake) with a circumference of 9 meters.

According to the organizers, 15 artisans from Ho Chi Minh City, Tien Giang and Vinh Long provinces, and Can Tho City participated in making the pancake. The pancake filling included musk duck meat, carrots, mung beans, various types of vegetables, and, notably, 100 Nha Trang lobsters.

Students learn about making cakes at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Can Tho City, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep, said the Southern Folk Cake Festival is an opportunity to honor and encourage the creativity of artisans who make traditional cakes and create favorable conditions to support artisans to connect with domestic and foreign businesses. Every year, the Southern Folk Cake Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The annual Southern Folk Cake Festival aims to preserve and highlight traditional cuisines and cultural activities and promote tourism and the artistic potential of Southern Vietnam.

The cake show will run until April 8.

By Vinh Tuong—Translated by Kim Khanh