Some 25,000 ID card applications received in 6 days in HCMC

Children are given ID cards

The Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the HCMC Public Security Department yesterday afternoon announced that the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department had received ID card applications for about 25,000 residents in districts, wards, and Thu Duc City from July 1 to the afternoon of July 6.

Of these applications, more than 650 cases were for citizens under 6 years old; nearly 3,300 cases were for citizens from 6 years old to under 14 years old.

In addition, there were nearly 18,500 cases for citizens from 14 years old and over while policemen also took information of nearly 60 people who are not eligible for permanent or temporary residence registration.

Some four people who were not determined to have nationality were also granted certificates to Vietnamese citizens while 11 others whose ID cards were integrated DNA biometric information. Over 700 people received ID cards.

On July 5 and 6, the Police Department in HCMC’s Tan Binh District also established a mobile ID card issuance task force to issue ID cards for Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Over the two days, the police received ID card applications for 10 people.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, police stations in districts, wards, and Thu Duc City are currently urgently implementing procedures to grant new ID cards to residents in the area from 7:30 am to 9:00 pm every day.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan