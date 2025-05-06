Soldiers with blue berets carry forward the legacy of peace with pride

Peace remains a key chapter in the proud history of the Blue Berets, and they continue to write it.

Soldiers of Level 2 Field Hospital bid farewell to their homeland, family and friends as they depart for duty in South Sudan

In the thousands of years of history of building and defending the country, peace has always been the burning desire of every Vietnamese person. For a nation that has experienced many painful wars and always yearns for peace like Vietnam, joining the United Nations Peacekeeping Force is not only a duty but also a noble mission, demonstrating responsibility, solidarity and readiness for the international community.

Over a decade ago, during a working trip to the South, late Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh discussed the evolving missions of the military, emphasizing defense integration and the potential role of Military Hospital 175 in organizing training for a Level 2 Field Hospital to participate in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

In 2014, a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of National Defense came to the United Nations headquarters in New York to negotiate and study the field in South Sudan. On the very first trip, the officials understood that survival in this land was extremely difficult and dangerous because of the extremely harsh climate and weather, and the difficult and deprived living conditions. Meanwhile, the accommodation for doctors and nurses was just tents and containers.

In the first days of receiving the mission, the soldiers spent many sleepless nights, determined to find ways to ensure the most favorable training in South Sudan - an East African country with about 13 million population. The local dwellers live in poverty, disease and face ethnic conflicts and prolonged civil wars. The differences in weather, terrain, geography, language and customs make it difficult for Vietnamese soldiers to adapt.

Over four years, in order to meet United Nations standards for a field hospital, Military Hospital 175 and the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department—under the direction of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense—developed a comprehensive training program and plan to prepare personnel for deployment. The selection of the first commanding officer for Field Hospital 2.1 proved challenging, with several candidates, including the hospital director, being replaced. Extensive discussions with international partners were necessary to uphold Vietnam’s commitment to protecting its soldiers, ensuring optimal working conditions for peacekeepers, and fostering positive spirit among next teams of soldiers to this place.

The night of October 1, 2018 marked a historic milestone for Military Hospital 175, the army, and the nation. As the mighty C-17 cargo plane of the US Air Force thundered down the Tan Son Nhat runway, it carried 63 officers, doctors, and medical staff from Field Hospital 2.1 to South Sudan. This mission represented an outpouring of emotions - a profound moment of pride and purpose for the armed forces.

Numerous challenges were systematically addressed through the initiative, creativity, and willingness to act and take responsibility demonstrated by the Board of Directors of Military Hospital 175 and the Ministry of National Defense agencies, under the direct and decisive leadership of the late Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh. A range of mass mobilization efforts were implemented with the endorsement of the late leader, establishing a distinctive hallmark of the Vietnamese army that received respect and admiration from international friends.

More than 70 years ago, Uncle Ho dreamed that Vietnam would be ready to carry out the mission of peacekeeping to demonstrate the country's prestige and position in the international arena. Now, Vietnamese soldiers have excellently completed the mission and successfully realized Uncle Ho's wish. In addition to the activities of mass mobilization, health, education, culture, sports, and cuisine, an interesting concept built from Field Hospital 2.1 is 'green vegetable diplomacy'.

In addition to cultivating vegetables at their field hospital, Vietnamese soldiers also provide guidance to other field hospitals and local communities. Surprisingly, Vietnam's vegetable garden left a significant impression on the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

On several occasions, the mission selected Vietnam's field hospital to host guests, as both Vietmese and international visitors, including those from the Western countries, have a fondness for Vietnamese soldiers. From the previously arid land, trellises of squash, pumpkin, gourd, portulaca, and dahlias flourished. Many diplomats shared that while they had seen footage of Vietnamese soldiers in combat, witnessing the field hospital staff tending to the garden, singing, and interacting made them realize that not all soldiers worldwide possess such capabilities. This unique quality is emblematic of 'Uncle Ho's soldiers' and represents Vietnam's strength.

In 2019, Vietnam's field hospital 2.1 received a Medal from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. When the song Tien Quan Ca (National Anthem of Vietnam) was played by a foreign military band, hundreds of soldiers from the mission, diverse in skin, hair, and eye colors, stood in solemn salute to the red flag adorned with a five-pointed yellow star, fluttering in the clear blue sky.

By Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Former Director of Military Hospital 175 (Ministry of National Defense)- Translated by Anh Quan