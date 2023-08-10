Six social housing projects in HCMC get credit package of US$5.07 billion

Six social housing projects, worker housing projects, apartment renovation and rebuilding projects have qualified for loans from the VND120 trillion (US$5.07 billion) credit package.

According to the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City, six social housing projects, worker housing projects, apartment renovation and rebuilding projects have eligible for loans from the VND120 trillion (US$5.07 billion) credit package that the government has set aside to boost affordable home supply.

The Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City has just reported this to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City as the initial results of implementing several solutions to remove and promote the real estate market in the area.

Three investors of social housing projects namely Nguyen Son Real Estate Company, Dien Phuc Thanh Housing Construction and Trading Company and Duc Manh Company are eligible for loans.

In addition, the investors of the project to build houses for workers to rent and renovate and rebuild the apartment are Thu Thiem Group Joint Stock Company, Duc Khai Tan Binh Company, and the DownTown Land Investment Company are also eligible to borrow loans from the credit package of VND 120,000 billion.

Investors of the aforementioned projects can borrow a total of VND 2,776.7 billion including VND910 billion for the project of social housing for low-income earners, VND700 billion for social housing projects for workers to rent and VND1,166.7 billion for the renovation and rebuilding projects.