SIU Prize honoring excellent doctoral thesis works announced

A representative from Saigon International University announced the SIU Prize - an award honoring excellent doctoral thesis works

This science award is sponsored by the school and the Group for Asia International Education (GAIE).

The SIU Prize is awarded once every two years, in the fields such as health science and computer science. The total prize for each season is VND10 billion (US$ 411,785). Vietnamese and overseas Vietnamese with excellent doctoral dissertations who have been successfully defended for no more than 5 years are eligible for the prize.

In particular, the prize for computer science award begins to receive nominations and the first season is expected to take place in November 2024. Meanwhile, the health sciences field will receive nominations from September 2024 and awardees will be bestowed the prize in November 2025.

In addition to honoring the elite team, the SIU Prize is making efforts to connect participants and prize winners with intellectuals at home and abroad, to exchange and create solutions for domestic scientific development and the world.

The award aims to motivate outstanding Vietnamese scientists to develop their dissertations into creative solutions, contributing to the development of the country and the world.

The first season includes 5 prizes per field. Among them, a first prize includes a prize of VND 2 billion in cash and an SIU Prize medal in 18K gold. A second prize includes VND 1 billion in cash and a silver medal. A third prize includes VND400 million in cash and a silver medal. Two encouragement prizes include VND 200 million each in cash and a silver medal.

