Singers affirm their position, creativity, and capabilities with live concerts

In the final days of August, the local music market has a bustling atmosphere with the announcement of the organization of live performances by many singers.

Of those, several young singers have organized musical tours across provinces and cities, or even abroad.

A boom in the number of live music shows

Young singer Phuong My Chi (4th, R) announces her School Tour in Hanoi, HCMC, and Da Nang in September and October at a press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Singers previously organized live concerts to affirm their position or mark their career milestones. At present, live music shows are opportunities for artists to showcase their creativity and career development efforts.

Singer Quoc Thien just announced his live performances which are scheduled to take place at the Vietnam National Convention Center in Hanoi on October 13 and at the Lavender stage in Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on November 2.

On this occasion, he released an EP (Extended Play), a mini album, called Thieu em nhu thieu mat troi (A day without you is a day without sun).

Well-known musician Duc Tri plans to organize his first solo concert at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in HCMC’s Tan Binh District on October 5.

Young singer Phuong My Chi will carry out her School Tour in Hanoi, HCMC, and Da Nang in September and October.

The concert titled “Bao tang cua nuoi tiec” (The Museum of Regrets) by Vu, a female singer with a warm and deep voice will take place in HCMC on October 12 and in Hanoi on October 21.

Musician Huynh Quoc Huy also announced his musical tour in HCMC, Hanoi, and Da Lat in September.

Additionally, music lovers have enjoyed numerous performances by pop stars, including My Soul 1981 by My Tam, Gathering Night by Ho Ngoc Ha, Live Concert 1689 by Trung Quan, Showcase Noo’s Special Night by Noo Phuoc Thinh, SHE in SHINE Concert Tour by Ha Nhi and a concert on the beloved homeland by Cam Ly.

Not just mere entertainment

Organizing live music shows is a way for artists to find creativity and distinction, and spread beautiful values and new positive vibes to the audience instead of just performing in entertainment shows as before.

Young singer Phuong My Chi has invested around VND10 billion in the free “School Tour” for 100,000 students. The show is expected to introduce the cultural identities of each region, the cultural beauty, and the values of the country to domestic and international audiences.

Director and musician Van Trinh said that the artists’ effort to implement large-scale music projects aims to affirm their capabilities, promote Vietnamese music and culture, and serve as a bridge connecting music lovers across the country. There are more live music performances that will create healthy competition and professionalism in the domestic music industry.

Perhaps this is why artists' new projects are increasingly expanding both in terms of scale and performance space. With meticulous attitudes towards work, professional teams, and especially the stable audience, artists' projects are gaining more attention and becoming a distinctive and modern feature.

To achieve a successful musical tour, artists also need long-term, serious investment, and collaboration from investors, and producers; and must provide a higher value in music beyond mere entertainment.

