Singaporean bank wants to expand its operations in Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Overseas Bank (UOB), Wee Ee Cheong, on April 8.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (L) receives Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Overseas Bank (UOB), Wee Ee Cheong (R). (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the city is always ready to create favorable conditions for foreign businesses, including the UOB, to expand their investment activities.

Regarding the implementation plan for the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center, the city’s chairman said that it is an opportunity for the southern metropolis to attract international investors and increase FDI in potential development sectors, with the goal of promoting business and production activities in Vietnam.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Overseas Bank (UOB), Wee Ee Cheong, United Overseas Bank Limited is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 offices in 19 countries and territories. In 1995, UOB was the first Singapore bank to set up a branch in Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular are two of the most attractive destinations for foreign investment.

As the Singaporean bank strongly operating in Southeast Asia, UOB hoped to further strengthen its presence in Ho Chi Minh City to expand financial services for foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam, he added.

He also hoped that UOB would continue to receive support and favorable conditions from the Ho Chi Minh City authorities in the process of promoting and expanding investment and business activities in the coming time.

