Culture/art

Shrek the Musical returns to Hanoi, HCMC

SGGP

Shrek the Musical based on the DreamWorks Animation film Shrek will return to HCMC and Hanoi.

450534633_453364417453103_2271479132101004811_n.jpg

After the success of last year, the original Broadway production 2024 under the theme “Shrek: On National Tour” will be presented to audiences at the HCMC Opera House on July 12-13 and the Hanoi Opera House on August 2-3.

The main message that the musical wants to convey to the audience is gender equality, social class and equality, appearance equality, respecting individual diversity, and the belief that everyone deserves to be happy.

Shrek the Musical was purchased by The YOUniverse to be staged and performed in Vietnam and collaborated with a creative team including Meritorious Artist Dang Chau Anh, director Mr.Jesse Donaldson Jarret, and Art Director Nicholas Gentile.

The main goal of the project is to target young people and help young audiences pay more attention to and understand musicals.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Shrek the Musical The YOUniverse Shrek: On National Tour Hanoi Opera House HCMC Opera House

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn