Shrek the Musical returns to Hanoi, HCMC

Shrek the Musical based on the DreamWorks Animation film Shrek will return to HCMC and Hanoi.

After the success of last year, the original Broadway production 2024 under the theme “Shrek: On National Tour” will be presented to audiences at the HCMC Opera House on July 12-13 and the Hanoi Opera House on August 2-3.

The main message that the musical wants to convey to the audience is gender equality, social class and equality, appearance equality, respecting individual diversity, and the belief that everyone deserves to be happy.

Shrek the Musical was purchased by The YOUniverse to be staged and performed in Vietnam and collaborated with a creative team including Meritorious Artist Dang Chau Anh, director Mr.Jesse Donaldson Jarret, and Art Director Nicholas Gentile.

The main goal of the project is to target young people and help young audiences pay more attention to and understand musicals.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh