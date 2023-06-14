Shared technology infrastructure for press agencies needed

To commemorate the 98th anniversary of Vietnam's Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - June 21, 2023), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Vietnam Journalists Association in Hanoi on the morning of June 13 to discuss strengthening innovation in the State management of press activities. The event was attended by leaders from the Central Propaganda and Education Committee, the Minister of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Journalists Association, and various news agencies.

In the meeting with the Vietnam Journalists Association on the morning of June 13, PM Pham Minh Chinh urged media agencies and journalist associations at all levels to actively innovate in both content and operational methods. He emphasized the importance of strengthening unity and cohesion among association members and highlighted the need to enhance the quality and effectiveness of propaganda work.

Representatives from the Vietnam Journalists Association and media agencies recommended that the Government and the Prime Minister continue to direct relevant ministries and agencies in assisting the Journalists Association and news agencies with digital transformation, information accessibility, protection of copyright in journalism, and establishing suitable financial mechanisms to foster journalism economic development. Furthermore, they proposed augmenting personnel, enhancing policies and regulations for journalists, and implementing an action plan in preparation for the upcoming 100th anniversary of Vietnam's Revolutionary Press Day.

He recommended that journalist associations at all levels and press agencies foster a cultural environment within their journalistic activities. This would help rectify deviations in professional ethics, promote humaneness in journalistic practices, protect the legitimate interests of association members in carrying out their duties, and take strict actions against violations, particularly instances where the press is exploited to undermine the Party's goals and ideals, as well as the policies and laws of the State.

"The press must accompany the nation and serve as a powerful weapon in safeguarding the Party's ideological foundation and the interests of the nation," he stated.

He urged the press to promote and honor the core values of the nation, including humanity, the collective strength of national unity, the nation's determination and resilience in confronting and overcoming challenges, and the creative potential of the people.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for the press to actively promote entrepreneurship, innovation, the development of a green economy, the digital economy, and the circular economy. These efforts would contribute to building an independent, self-reliant economy that is integrated into the global community.

During the working session between PM Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnam Journalists Association, Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP), shared that SGGP is an organization affiliated with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, together with other news agencies, it has continuously strived and overcome challenges to fulfill its mission. SGGP consistently recognizes and fulfills its central task of swiftly disseminating the Party's and State's guidelines and policies to the majority of the population, thereby contributing to guiding public opinion and maintaining stability.

SGGP Newspaper, in particular, has established various specialized sections, columns, articles, and series of articles to effectively counter incorrect and hostile perspectives. Simultaneously, the newspaper has also launched sections and columns focused on studying and applying Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and style, as well as those to promote examples of good individuals and good deeds, such as the recent "Shining Vietnamese Values" competition.

"We are constantly aware and promptly provide honest reflections on the prevailing social issues. In addition, we organize numerous forums for comments and criticism, aiming to ensure the continuous improvement and alignment of policies and laws with the realities of life," shared Mr. Tang Huu Phong.

On this occasion, on behalf of the news agencies in HCMC, Mr. Tang Huu Phong suggested that the PM pay attention to and direct the development of a shared technology infrastructure for the press nationwide. According to Mr. Tang Huu Phong, a significant portion of the technology infrastructure in news agencies is weak, requiring reliance on third-party outsourcing. This not only incurs high costs but also compromises safety in emergency situations. The proper establishment of a shared technology infrastructure is crucial for successfully implementing the digital transformation strategy in press agencies.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong emphasized the importance of a shared infrastructure system for successful digital transformation and the secure growth of mainstream press agencies. This system should be capable of defending against attacks from malicious code and hostile forces while also leveraging the unique strengths of each press agency.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong also suggested enhancing the dissemination of policy communication to the general public through official channels, thereby minimizing the time gap that hostile forces can exploit to spread disinformation and manipulate public opinion through social media. According to Mr. Tang Huu Phong, the establishment of an agency responsible for safeguarding the copyrights of press agencies is necessary to achieve this goal.