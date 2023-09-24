SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Education

SGGP, Scholarship Fund present scholarships to needy students

SGGP
SGGP newspaper (Chinese edition) and a scholarship fund yesterday presented scholarships to needy students with good academic performance.
SGGP, Scholarship Fund present scholarships to needy students
At the scholarship award ceremony ảnh 1

At the scholarship award ceremony

Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper ( Chinese edition) coordinated with the Dai Thuong Scholarship Fund to organize the scholarship award ceremony in 2023 to give cash to studious students in difficult circumstances. This twelfth ceremony has been organized to award scholarships to students from poverty-stricken families.

This year, the organizing committee decided to award 55 scholarships to students at a number of universities and students at Tan Tu Niem, Viet Trung, Le Van, Binh Thoi, Kha Tu and Trung Nghia Chinese language centers. Each scholarship is worth VND 4 million (US$164) and a total money of VND 220 million was given to students.

By Tieu Tan – Translated By Dan Thuy

Tags

Chinese language centers Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper ( Chinese edition)

Other news