SGGP Newspaper, Cuu Long University sign cooperation agreement

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Cuu Long University signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on July 30.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Cuu Long University sign a comprehensive cooperation on July 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the signing ceremony were journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper; leaders of the representative office of the SGGP Newspaper in the Mekong Delta; Associate Professor Dr. Luong Minh Cu, principal of Cuu Long University and Dr. Nguyen Tien Dung, vice principal of Cuu Long University.

Associate Professor Dr. Luong Minh Cu, Principal of Cuu Long University speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Associate Professor Dr. Luong Minh Cu, principal of Cuu Long University said that the SGGP Newspaper is a trustworthy media agency of the Party and State, providing updated, accurate, and prompt information about the Party guidelines and State policy to the people. The cooperation is an opportunity for the university to introduce its quality of education to the people, students, businesses, localities, and employers, contributing to the development of Cuu Long University and the education sector.

Cuu Long University was established on January 5, 2000, with a total area of 23.6 hectares. The first private university in the Mekong Delta region has more than 800 professors, lecturers, researchers, and other faculty members providing training programs for 25,000 – 30,000 students and postgraduate students.

In 2024, Cuu Long University opened three new faculties, raising the number of its faculties to 32 featuring 78 subject areas covering four main groups including Health Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, and Economics and Finance. So far, the university has trained 32,000 graduates with bachelor’s degrees and 1,000 students with master's degrees.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi believed that the comprehensive cooperation would further promote the activities of the newspaper and Cuu Long University in the coming time.

Cuu Long University has also planned to cooperate with the SGGP Newspaper to organize cultural and art events and international, regional, and national scientific seminars; build the university's digital magazine, implement digital transformation; and jointly participate in international cooperation programs in the field of education.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh