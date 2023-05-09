SGGP newspaper, benefactors support poor students

The SGGP newspaper and benefactors gifted 2.2 tons of rice for cooking free meals to support poor students in the Central Highlands Province of Kon Tum’s Tu Mo Rong District.

The SGGP newspaper in collaboration with the People's Committee of Tu Mo Rong District today organized a ceremony to present 2.2 tons of rice to five schools including Dak To Kan High School, Dak To Kan Secondary School, Tu Mo Rong Ethnic Minority Semi-Boarding School, Tu Mo Rong Ethnic Minority Semi-boarding School, Mang Ri Ethnic Minority Semi-boarding School and Ethnic Semi-boarding High School. TH - Van Xuoi Secondary School in the district. The school teachers will cook free lunches for 376 students who live far away from the schools.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi said that reports of the SGGP Newspaper wrote articles about free lunches cooked by school teachers for students who live far away from the school to help prevent students from dropping out of schools. This is a good deed.

After the articles were published, many readers phoned the newspaper expressing to provide support. In addition, the SGGP Newspaper’s

representative office in the Central Highlands region and the South Central region also directly called on benefactors to support 2.2 tons of rice for the above five schools.

The Editorial Board decided to give rice to soon fuel the teachers to maintain this good deed. The SGGP newspaper hopes that with the support of benefactors, the schools will continue to give free lunches to students. The newspaper will continue to call for support for the schools.

Mr. Vo Trung Manh, Chairman of Tu Mo Rong District People's Committee said that Tu Mo Rong district is a poor district and 95 percent of the local population is Xo Dang ethnic group. Over the years, the district has mobilized financial resources to invest in educational infrastructure such as building schools, libraries, and canteens.

Poor students were seen to bring simple meals for lunch without meat so the district authority has encouraged schools to mobilize resources for free meals for students as well as plant vegetables and raise pigs and chickens to have good meals. In response to the authority’s appeal, schools have cooked lunches for students for about three years. This has helped prevent students from dropping out of schools; thereby, gradually improving the quality of education.

Thanks to the articles in the newspaper, readers across the country donated more than VND 130 million to Dak Ha Primary School. In addition, the newspaper also called for donations of 2.2 tons of rice to five other schools. This support is expected to help schools maintain the provision of free lunch for students.

Previously, SGGP Online Newspaper published a story that students in Tu Mo Rong District went to school in the morning, go home at noon, and didn’t return to their schools in the afternoon because they live far away from schools.

The People's Committee in the district has called for schools to mobilize resources to cook lunch for free. Schools responded to the authority’s appeal by donating their own money or selling pigs raised by teachers.

After the story of teachers selling pigs to get money to provide free meals for poor students went viral, it impressed readers who donated money to schools for maintaining this good deed.