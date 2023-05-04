Benefactors donate money to cook free meals for poor students

After the story of teachers selling pigs to get money to provide free meals for poor students went viral, it impressed readers who donated over VND116 million to the school for maintaining this good deed.

Teacher Ho Thi Thuy Van, Principal of Dak Ha Commune Primary School in the Central Highlands Province of Kon Tum’s Tu Mo Rong District, today said that after the school publicized to sell pigs to get money to cook free lunches for students, many people wanted to buy pork and granted money so that the school can maintain the provision of free meals for far-away students.

Specifically, by the morning of May 4, the school had received more than VND116 million. Of the amount of money, VND7 million is sold the pigs; however, buyers gave the pigs back to the school and the rest of the money was donated by benefactors. Among them, a philanthropist gave VND10 million. In addition, former vice chairman of the District 1 People’s Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Doan Ngoc Hai decided to support the school with 2 tons of rice and 100kg of meat in the school year 2023-2024.

As fearing that students would drop out of the school, the teachers decided to sell two wild boars weighing about 60kg which the teachers used their pocket money to buy the animals and took care of them for the past 10 months.

Ms. Ho Thi Thuy Van, Principal of Dak Ha Commune Primary School, said on April 27 that the school's teachers are selling two pigs to get money for cooking free meals for students

According to Ms. Van, the school has 669 students. Some 63 students are living Ty Tu village in Dak Ha commune far from the school, so students have often gone to class in the morning and returned home at noon and they stayed home in the afternoon instead of going to the school.

For the past three years, to prevent students drop out of the school and ensure the implementation of the general education program in 2018, teachers have provided free lunches to keep students at the school. The teachers spent their salary cooking meals which received financial support from sponsors. As a result, the proportion of dropouts has decreased significantly. However, the money for free lunch has run out.

Ms. Ho Thi Thuy Van added that in the coming school year, it is expected that the school will raise 117 children. Around 77 students at the school in Ty Tu village will enjoy free meals while 40 orphans are highly likely to leave the school because they are from poor families; therefore, the school will supply them free meals and accommodation. To raise 117 children, the school plans to use part of the donated money for developing a pig-breeding project.

Teacher Ho Thi Thuy Van said that in response to the district People's Committee's appeal to prevent students from leaving school, the school has cooked free meals for students for three consecutive years. Currently, thanks to sponsors’ financial assistance which has basically reduced the pressure on teachers, the school has money to maintain this activity. Many schools in the district are also cooking for free for students and are also facing financial difficulties; therefore, the school expected sponsors and benefactors to help other schools in the district maintain this meaningful activity.

According to Chairman of Tu Mo Rong District People's Committee Vo Trung Manh, in addition to Dak Ha Primary School, about 376 students in five schools in the district are also being supplied free lunches. The provision of free meals has helped to reduce the number of dropouts; thereby, it has gradually helped to improve the quality of education.