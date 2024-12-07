Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP, Granma newspapers exchange experience in digital transformation

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van on the afternoon of December 7 received a delegation from Cuba’s Granma Newspaper, led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Alberto Sánchez Serra.

2bao.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) receives Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Cuba’s Granma Newspaper, Alberto Sánchez Serra. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van, introduced the development of the newspaper. He emphasized that digital transformation plays a crucial role in the operating activities of SGGP and the global journalism industry.

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper hoped Granma Newspaper would exchange and share experiences on the newspaper's activities in general and the implementation of digital transformation in particular.

2bao1.jpg
At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Alberto Sánchez Serra expressed his joy at the visit to SGGP Newspaper, a major newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City. He agreed with Mr. Nguyen Khac Van’s opinion on the crucial role of digital transformation in a newspaper's activities.

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Granma Newspaper said that during visits to Vietnam News Agency and Nhan Dan Newspaper, the delegation has gathered and learned about experiences in the field of digital transformation at Vietnamese media agencies, and paid attention to the application of artificial intelligence in newspaper management and publishing.

2bao2.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (L) introduces articles on SGGP Newspaper to Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Cuba’s Granma Newspaper, Alberto Sánchez Serra. (Photo: SGGP)

The two leaders agreed that traditional journalism needs to change in order to keep up with the current demand of young readers. To achieve this goal, it needs a strong team of young journalists who could meet the needs of young readers.

However, as information channels that are responsible for propagating and disseminating the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws to the people, the two parties emphasized that besides young journalists, the press agencies still need veteran reporters to provide updated, accurate, and prompt information to the readers.

In addition, the two newspapers need to contribute to the development and strengthening of the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba as well as enhance information exchange to help the people, especially the young generations of both countries, understand the value of this special relationship.

2bao3.jpg
Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
2bao4.jpg
Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
By Minh Chau—Translated by Kim Khanh

