Ho Chi Minh City

Senior leaders visit heroes in historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign

SGGP

As of April 19 late, a delegation of leadership paid visits and presented gifts to exemplary policy beneficiary families who took part in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

The delegation from the Steering Committee for the National Scientific Conference commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification along with representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday visited and presented gifts to exemplary policy beneficiary families who took part in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

dsc-7664-4742-1876.jpeg
Delegates visit People's Armed Forces Heroes. (Photo: Le Minh)

This visit was part of activities within the National Scientific Conference marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

7240549caa6719394076-5727-8745.jpg
Delegates visit and present gift to People's Armed Forces Heroine Nguyen Thi Yen Thao. (Photo: Le Minh)

Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visited and presented gifts to People's Armed Forces Heroes Nguyen Thi Yen Thao, Tu De, the family of People's Armed Forces Heroes Bui Van Tung, Nguyen Thanh Trung and former Deputy Director of the Military Academy Nguyen Huu Mao.

453db7e6491dfa43a30c-3231-1993.jpg
Delegates visit and present gift to People's Armed Forces Hero Nguyen Thanh Trung. (Photo: Le Minh)
81abe76b1990aacef381-887-4480.jpg

During the visits, Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc and Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed their sincere gratitude and extended their best wishes to the heroes and their families.

The senior leaders emphasized that the heroes of the People’s Armed Forces serve as living witnesses and torchbearers of revolutionary heroism, helping to educate the younger generations, Party members and the public on the spirit of patriotism and the nation’s struggle for liberation and reunification.

They also contribute significantly to fostering national solidarity, cause of building, defending and developing the country in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign exemplary policy beneficiary families People's Armed Forces Heroes

