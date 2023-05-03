Semitruck collides into plenty of motorbikes on expressway access road

Police forces are handling the accident in which semi-trailer truck collided into plenty of motorbikes on the access road of Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway.

According to initial information, the semitruck lost control on the access road of HCMC- Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway and crashed through a median fence and struck motorbikes at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the scene, the collision caused the truck lie horizontally on the lane for motorbikes, two motorbikes were damaged and many vehicles have to change their routes.

Right after receiving the information, forces of the Traffic Police Administration coordinated with the expressway operation maintenance and management unit and the Public Security Department of Thu Duc City were present at the scene to regulate traffic and examine the scene.

The cause of the traffic accident is currently under investigation.