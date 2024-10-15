Second Vietnam-Laos border defense friendship exchange to take place next week

The second Vietnam-Laos border defense friendship exchange is scheduled for October 22-23, expected to help enhance the special relations of solidarity and friendship between the two countries, heard a press conference on October 15.

A press conference is held on October 15 to announce the second Vietnam-Laos border defense friendship exchange. (Photo: SGGP)

It will feature various activities in Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Son La, and Houaphanh province of Laos. They include welcome ceremonies, tree planting, a joint exercise on cross-border crime combat, gift hand-over, a cross-border marathon, free health check-ups and medicine distribution, and art performances. The two sides will also hold talks and sign cooperation documents.

As one of the key defense diplomacy events of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) this year, the exchange is hoped to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, said Colonel Tong Van Thanh, deputy head of the Department of Information and Training at the VPA’s General Department of Politics, who will chair the event.

It will also help reinforce political trust, build and foster friendship and special solidarity, and promote practical cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao border guards, as well as local authorities and border residents, thus help build a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development, he said.

Colonel Vongxay Inthakham, Defense Attaché of Laos to Vietnam, said the exchange offers a chance for the two countries’ people to raise their awareness of national defense and contributions by armies to stability and development in the border area.

VNA