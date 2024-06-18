Second section of circuit-3 500KV transmission line completed

Construction of the expansion of the feeder compartment at Pho Noi 500kV transformer station in the northern province of Hung Yen was completed on June 18.

Construction of the expansion of the feeder compartment at Pho Noi 500kV transformer station in the northern province of Hung Yen was completed on June 18, two days ahead of schedule set by the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT).

The expansion is part of Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant – Pho Noi transmission line under the circuit-3 500kV transmission line linking Quang Trach in the central province Quang Binh and Pho Noi. It will help enhance power connectivity and improve the stability and safety of the power supply.

The nearly-519-km-long Quang Trach – Pho Noi power line has an investment capital of over VND22.35 trillion (US$929 million), comprising four sections, namely Quang Trach - Quynh Luu, Quynh Luu - Thanh Hoa, Thanh Hoa - Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant, and Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant - Pho Noi.

Construction of the transmission line began in October 2023 for some sections and January 2024 for others, with a goal of completion and operation in June 2024.

Vietnamplus