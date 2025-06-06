Party chief urges proper personnel rearrangement amid administrative overhaul

Party General Secretary To Lam has requested the careful rearrangement of personnel in line with the established principles and requirements.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam has requested the careful rearrangement of personnel in line with the established principles and requirements, preventing internal complications while ensuring a smooth transition as well as appropriate policies and support for all of those affected.

He made the requirement while chairing the Politburo’s meeting in Hanoi on June 6 to look into the implementation of the Party Central Committee's and the Politburo's resolutions and conclusions regarding the reorganisation of the political apparatus and administrative units.

He gave comprehensive instructions on the reorganisation of provincial and commune-level administrative units, directing officials to prioritise efficiency, infrastructure readiness, and workforce streamlining.

The Party leader demanded a thorough review and seamless handover of tasks during the transition. The goal is clear: no responsibility should be overlooked, and the daily activities of citizens and businesses must continue uninterrupted.

The restructuring plan includes merging provincial- and communal-level units, and finalising staff arrangements at both provincial and communal levels. He directed provincial-level Party committees to set clear timelines for completion, with new administrative units expected to become operational from July 1, as in line with directives from the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Necessary infrastructure, equipment, and resources must be in place to support the transition, he added.

A key focus of the overhaul was workforce optimisation, with the Politburo calling for a streamlined contingent of officials, civil servants, and public employees, aligned with Party policies and State laws.

The meeting of the Politburo in Hanoi on June 6 (Photo: VNA)

The meeting also discussed adopting a two-tier administration model, ensuring benefits for resigning personnel, and encouraging those of the working age to continue serving.

The Government’s Party Committee was directed to issue decrees clarifying the functions, duties, and structures of specialised agencies under provincial and commune-level People’s Committees, ensuring consistency with the policies and conclusions issued by the Politburo and Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s Party Committee was instructed to expedite the approval of constitutional amendments, laws, and resolutions to guide post-restructuring operations, including the organisation of NA deputies' delegations and People’s Councils at all levels, providing a clear path for localities and units to make changes effectively.

The Party committees of provinces and centrally-run cities were asked to perform tasks comprehensively, swiftly and efficiently.

The overarching goal, the General Secretary stressed, is to complete the consolidation of provincial and commune-level administrative units ahead of schedule, enabling Vietnam’s new administrative systems to function fully as soon as possible.

