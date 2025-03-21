Scientific workshop on improving quality of publications held

A scientific workshop on improving the quality of publications in the new situation was held today by the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam Publishing Association.

At the workshop

At the workshop, Chairman Pham Minh Tuan of the Vietnam Publishing Association and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Magazine stated that the Secretariat’s Directive No. 42-CT/TW has served as an important political foundation for the development of publishing activities over the past 20 years.

He revealed that publishing activities have developed strongly, with growth indicators in terms of book titles and book copies increasing, reaching and exceeding the targets set in Directive No. 42 and Conclusion No. 19. The production capacity of the publishing industry has increased by more than 2.3 times; the average book per capita ratio reached 6.1 copies by 2023, helping Vietnam enter the top 3 in Southeast Asia.

The publishing industry is undergoing a significant digital transformation, characterized by the increasing adoption of technology. In 2023, 4,500 e-books were published, representing 15.3 percent of total publications. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies in editorial, publishing, and distribution processes is becoming increasingly prevalent. The e-publishing sector is expanding, with 32 publishers registered for operation in this domain.

At the workshop, participants focused on discussing the role of publishing activities, objectively assessing the quality of publication content, proposing policies to improve quality and ensure sustainable development of the industry. Moreover, they proposed some solutions including enhancing the responsibility of each level, each organization and individual in the editing and dissemination process of works; taking advantage of new technology and artificial intelligence to improve the quality of publishing.

Professor Dinh Xuan Dung advocated for the promulgation of a revised directive on publishing, tailored to contemporary national development contexts. Associate Professor Do Hong Quan, Chairman of the Union of Literature and Arts Associations, proposed the formulation of a thematic resolution to guide the strategic development of literature and arts.

Deputy Head Phan Xuan Thuy of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission affirmed the need to strengthen the Party's leadership, improve institutions and policies, promote high-quality publications, invest in infrastructure and digital transformation, and enhance international cooperation.

The organizing committee will review the feedback and submit recommendations to the Secretariat in the third quarter of 2025.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan