Schools in Northern region continue shutting down due to waterlogging

Amid persistent rain-triggered waterlogging, schools in the Northern provinces and cities have been forced to continue shutting down to ensure the safety of pupils.

Schools in the capital city of Hanoi continue shutting down due to waterlogging.

The local authorities have recommended residents choose suitable routes if they need to go outside.

Throughout last night, torrential rains over the capital city of Hanoi together with water discharge from local hydroelectric reservoirs caused rapidly rising water levels in rivers across the city.

On September 10, several roads were inundated making vehicles travel difficultly.

In the province of Thai Nguyen, classrooms, electric system and educational equipment have been damaged, forcing schools to temporarily suspend until September 11.

On the same day, the Departments of Education and Training of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lang Son, Dien Bien, Son La, Cao Bang provinces and Hai Phong City ordered closure for all schools due to extremely complicated weather with widespread waterlogging.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong