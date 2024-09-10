National

Schools in Northern region continue shutting down due to waterlogging

SGGPO

Amid persistent rain-triggered waterlogging, schools in the Northern provinces and cities have been forced to continue shutting down to ensure the safety of pupils.

nga.jpg
Schools in the capital city of Hanoi continue shutting down due to waterlogging.

The local authorities have recommended residents choose suitable routes if they need to go outside.

Throughout last night, torrential rains over the capital city of Hanoi together with water discharge from local hydroelectric reservoirs caused rapidly rising water levels in rivers across the city.

On September 10, several roads were inundated making vehicles travel difficultly.

In the province of Thai Nguyen, classrooms, electric system and educational equipment have been damaged, forcing schools to temporarily suspend until September 11.

On the same day, the Departments of Education and Training of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lang Son, Dien Bien, Son La, Cao Bang provinces and Hai Phong City ordered closure for all schools due to extremely complicated weather with widespread waterlogging.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

persistent rain-triggered waterlogging schools in the Northern provinces Closure widespread waterlogging

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn