Schools help freshmen do admission formalities, find accommondation

To help freshmen complete the formalities necessary for admission and find on-campus and off-campus housing, universities in Ho Chi Minh City mobilized all officials and members of Youth Unions to work from August 24 to September 8.

According to teacher Bui Quang Trung, Head of Nguyen Tat Thanh University’s Communications Department, from August 24 until now, the school staff every day worked to welcome incoming freshmen who came to school for admission procedure completion. On the first day, the school welcomed nearly 1,000 new students.

Many days before, the school had had careful preparation by planning to disseminate the admission process on the media, instruction boards, diagrams, and fees. Additionally, the volunteering student force also provided support including how to write registration forms, check information on admission documents, take photos, make student cards, introduce and guide tours of the school environment practice, and register for student accommodation.

To facilitate new students’ registration, the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology organizes admission at two of its campuses in Binh Thanh District and Thu Duc City this year. Director of the school's Marketing and Brand Development Center Nguyen Tran Ngoc Phuong said that students registered in what locations, they will study in that campus.

About 100 officials and employees from the school’s different departments work on a campus to give advice and assistance to students and parents from 6:30 a.m. without rest at noon, and they even work on Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Along with that, the school staff also answered students' and parents’ questions on Facebook and Zalo overnight.

In recent days, since early morning, the yard of the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City has been filled with new students and parents waiting for their turns to complete admission procedures. Head of the school's Training Department Nguyen Trung Nhan informed that 10,000 candidates admitted to the school were confirmed on the system of the Ministry of Education and Training. More than 6,000 new students have come to the school to complete admission procedures, accounting for 70 percent, from August 24 until now.

To help new students to complete admission procedures, the school has issued admission notices, students only need to fill out student records, and pay tuition. Payments for insurance and uniforms will be announced later when new incoming students finish all formalities at the school. The school staff will work relentlessly including holidays to welcome new students to enroll.

After being successful in making the cut into the Veterinary Department of the University of Agriculture and Forestry in Ho Chi Minh City, twelfth-grader Tran Thanh Ngoc of Lam Dong Province-based Le Thi Pha High School went to the school to complete the admission procedures. Student Ngoc said that she felt overwhelmed on the day when she came to the school to do admission procedures because of the crowd of new students and parents.

However, she was received by volunteer students who assisted her in finishing the admission procedures quite quickly. After that, these volunteers drove her to the National University of Ho Chi Minh City’s dormitory to register for the dormitory. She was delighted to be approved to stay in a quad room.

The Dormitory Management Board of the National University of Ho Chi Minh City announced an allocation of 4,000 accommodations at relatively low prices for incoming students studying at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology’s campus in Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

In addition, the school offers a scholarship of VND5 million to each new student who enrolls early. Similarly, 2,000 new students who came to apply for admission in Nguyen Tat Thanh University from August 24 to the end of September 8 were awarded a scholarship of VND15 million.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center Le Xuan Dung said that the center, schools and other centers launched many programs to support new students who registered to enroll. Regarding scholarships, the center has been mobilizing financial resources to support scholarships for students from poverty-stricken families. It is expected that the center, schools and other centers will jointly award about VND3 billion (US$125,770) of scholarships to students.

Specifically, the center will award 263 scholarships to needy students with good academic performance. Each scholarship is worth from VND3 million to VND20 million. In addition, at the beginning of the school year, the center promotes programs to raise students’ awareness of scams when they want to find a job.