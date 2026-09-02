Education

314 South Central, Central Highlands students awarded Vallet Scholarships

SGGP

The Rencontres du Vietnam (Vietnam Meeting) awarded 314 Vallet Scholarships, totaling VND6.171 billion (US$237,000), to outstanding students across the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions on September 1.

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Leaders of the Rencontres du Vietnam present Vallet scholarships to outstanding students. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony, held at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai Province, honored high achievers from over 70 high schools and six universities in Da Nang, Gia Lai, Quang Ngai, and Dak Lak.

The grant package included 218 awards for high school students, 49 for university students, and 47 special relief grants worth VND17 million to VND34 million each for students affected by the severe 2025 storms and floods in the former provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen (now Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces).

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Representatives of the Vallet Scholarship Fund present scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Established by Odon Vallet, a French science professor at the Sorbonne, the scholarship program has been managed in Vietnam by renowned Vietnamese-French professors Le Kim Ngoc and Tran Thanh Van since 2001.

Over the past 25 years, the fund has distributed roughly 55,000 scholarships exceeding VND600 billion nationwide, targeting high-achieving youth, disadvantaged students, ethnic minorities, and orphans. In 2026 alone, the foundation is awarding 2,151 nationwide grants, raising stipend values to VND17 million for high school students and VND34 million for university students.

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A French diplomatic representative to Vietnam presents scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)
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Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee leader presents flowers to Professors Tran Thanh Van (L) and Le Kim Ngoc (R) alongside a French representative (2nd, r) to Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)
By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Vallet Scholarships Odon Vallet Le Kim Ngoc Tran Thanh Van International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) Rencontres du Vietnam (Vietnam Meeting)

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