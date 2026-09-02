314 South Central, Central Highlands students awarded Vallet Scholarships

The ceremony, held at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Gia Lai Province, honored high achievers from over 70 high schools and six universities in Da Nang, Gia Lai, Quang Ngai, and Dak Lak.
The grant package included 218 awards for high school students, 49 for university students, and 47 special relief grants worth VND17 million to VND34 million each for students affected by the severe 2025 storms and floods in the former provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen (now Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces).
Established by Odon Vallet, a French science professor at the Sorbonne, the scholarship program has been managed in Vietnam by renowned Vietnamese-French professors Le Kim Ngoc and Tran Thanh Van since 2001.
Over the past 25 years, the fund has distributed roughly 55,000 scholarships exceeding VND600 billion nationwide, targeting high-achieving youth, disadvantaged students, ethnic minorities, and orphans. In 2026 alone, the foundation is awarding 2,151 nationwide grants, raising stipend values to VND17 million for high school students and VND34 million for university students.