Education

Urgent action urged to support disadvantaged students

SGGPO

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has signed Official Telegram No. 62/CD-TTg on implementing social welfare and support policies for disadvantaged and vulnerable students, as well as students from ethnic minority communities.

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Si Pa Phin Boarding Primary and Secondary School in Dien Bien Province

The telegram noted that recently, a school in Dien Bien Province called on organizations, individuals, and the community to provide rice and other essential supplies to ensure students had adequate conditions to attend school and pursue their studies.

In response, the Prime Minister asked the Chairman of the Dien Bien Provincial People’s Committee to urgently review and verify information reported by the media and fully and promptly implement all central and local policies for eligible students. The province was also instructed to proactively mobilize and allocate lawful resources to support students facing difficult circumstances, ensuring they have essential necessities for attending school, studying, and living.

The Prime Minister asked chairpersons of provincial and municipal people’s committees to direct reviews and ensure the full implementation of policies for children, students and trainees, particularly those studying at boarding and semi-boarding schools and ethnic minority boarding schools in communes along land borders; ethnic minority and mountainous areas; particularly disadvantaged communes in coastal, estuarine and island areas; as well as students from poor and near-poor households, policy beneficiary groups, vulnerable groups and other students facing difficult circumstances.

Earlier, Nguyen Thanh Trung, principal of Vo Nguyen Giap Secondary School in Muong Phang Commune, Dien Bien Province, called for donations of rice and cooking gas on Facebook to maintain meals for more than 300 students who live far from the school.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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support policies disadvantaged and vulnerable students ethnic minority communities Dien Bien Province

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