17 million more textbooks, workbooks to be printed amid shortages

The Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) announced plans to print an additional 17 million copies of textbooks and workbooks throughout September 2026.

Parents queue up to buy textbooks at the Vietnam Education Publishing House’s headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of September 6. (Photo: SGGP)

This follows the release of 2.5 million copies between September 1 and September 6 aimed at meeting immediate school demand.

A VEPH spokesperson assured the public that inventories across all subjects will be fully replenished nationwide after September 20.

On September 6, just one day after the official start of the new academic year, parents in Ho Chi Minh City were still lining up outside the VEPH headquarters to secure missing textbooks.

By 7 a.m., crowds carrying lists of required titles had gathered at the publisher’s regional hub on Nguyen Van Cu Street in Cho Quan Ward, with lines stretching out to the main gate.

While overall textbook demand in Ho Chi Minh City dipped slightly during the first week of September compared to late August, retail shortages persisted for select subjects. Demand for supplementary workbooks, particularly in Mathematics and Vietnamese Language, spiked sharply.

Taking advantage of growing anxiety among parents, secondary-market sellers have driven prices up to two to three times the official retail rate, triggering widespread public outrage. Meanwhile, online retail channels experienced severe supply disruptions as order volumes surged for specific high-demand titles.

By Thu Tam—Translated by Kim Khanh