Around 26 million students return to school for new academic year

Around 26 million students across the country officially kicked off the 2026–2027 academic year this morning, September 5, during a synchronized opening ceremony held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Students of Tran Duy Hung Secondary School in Hanoi attend the opening ceremony on the morning of September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

Combined with the inauguration of inter-level boarding schools in land border communes, the event was conducted in a hybrid format, blending in-person and virtual assemblies nationwide.

The main focal point was hosted at Muong Khuong Boarding School in Muong Khuong Commune, Lao Cai Province, with each province and centrally-run city establishing a central link to connect directly to the main stage. The ceremony was broadcast live on Vietnam Television's VTV1 channel and Voice of Vietnam's VOV1 radio channel.

School-specific activities were streamlined to conclude before 7:30 a.m. According to the Ministry of Education and Training, all educational institutions and provincial hubs nationwide simultaneously observed unified protocols alongside the central venue, including the flag-raising ceremony, the national anthem, and the traditional ceremonial drum beating to signal the new school year.

Teachers attend the opening ceremony at Nguyen Du Primary School in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son stated that the organizational restructuring aims to shift the core mindset from traditional "educational management" to "educational governance for development." This strategy seeks to optimize resources, streamline administrative staff in favor of increasing classroom teachers, and raise education standards without causing disruption to students and parents.

Starting this academic year, a single, unified textbook series titled "Ket noi tri thuc voi cuoc song" (Connecting Knowledge with Life) will be implemented nationwide. Reversing a five-year period of multi-textbook adoption, the standardized series aims to reduce learning disparities, streamline the educational process, lower costs, and maximize shared learning materials.

For the 2026–2027 school year, national student enrollment stands at approximately 26 million across all levels. This includes nearly 19.4 million primary and secondary school students—inclusive of continuing education at the high school level—representing a slight increase from the previous academic year.

The opening ceremony atmosphere at Tran Duy Hung Secondary School in Hanoi on the morning of September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony atmosphere at Phuc Dien Kindergarten in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Students attend the opening ceremony at Nguyen Du Primary School. (Photo: SGGP)

Students of Tran Duy Hung Secondary School in Hanoi attend the opening ceremony on the morning of September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh