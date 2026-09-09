SGGP Newspaper launches Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training section

Representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Media and Education Company Limited, and distinguished delegates at the cooperation agreement signing ceremony on September 8.

The launch ceremony was attended by Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van; Head of the Southern Representative Office of the Ministry of Education and Training and Director of the Southern Center for Education and Training Development, Le Thang Loi; and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Truong Hai Thanh.

Amid Ho Chi Minh City’s push for digital transformation and high-quality human resource development, the Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training section was launched on Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Online to address the growing demand among educators, parents, students, and the broader public for authoritative, in-depth information in the digital sphere.

The new section serves to disseminate guidelines and policies while acting as a bridge to reflect grassroots educational practices and scale up innovative models. Operating under strict requirements for accuracy, objectivity, and timeliness—and aligned with SGGP Newspaper’s core editorial mission—the section leverages the high interactivity of digital journalism to position itself as a trusted digital news hub for Ho Chi Minh City and the nation at large.

The section is built upon four core content pillars, including Policy - Sector Operations (disseminating guidelines of the Party, policies of the State and Ho Chi Minh City, while acting as a communication bridge between management authorities, schools, parents, and society); New Models - Innovative Schools (promoting effective educational initiatives, digital transformation, "happy schools," and the application of AI and modern technology in teaching); School Life (vividly capturing campus activities, honoring exemplary teachers and students, and spreading profound humanistic values); and Streaming- Career Orientation - Admissions (providing accurate, structured advisory information while aligning training with labor market demands and the city's high-quality workforce needs).

Representatives of SGGP Newspaper, HCMC Media and Education Company Limited, regulatory agencies, and experts attend the launch ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training section on SGGP Online.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, speaks at the event. ﻿

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, affirmed that the publication fully recognizes its political duties and mission to communicate policy as the city’s flagship political news outlet. She emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training section on SGGP Online goes beyond mere news coverage to serve as a modern multimedia communication ecosystem featuring videos, podcasts, infographics, e-magazines, and online talk show series.

The strategic partnership harmonizes the credibility and authority of SGGP Newspaper's official journalism with the strong educational network connections and event management expertise of Ho Chi Minh City Media and Education Company Limited. Both parties are committed to collaborating voluntarily and in strict compliance with the Press Law, preserving editorial independence while continuously innovating presentation formats to deliver educational content to a broad audience most engagingly and effectively.

SGGP Newspaper expressed its hope to receive continued guidance from municipal leadership, close coordination from management agencies, and ongoing collaboration from local universities, colleges, vocational centers, and general education institutions, alongside teachers, experts, scientists, the business community, and educational investors.

Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van, speaks at the event.

Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van, urged the Science and Education Department, the Online Newsroom, and the entire team of reporters and editors to strictly adhere to the publication's core mission and strengthen its journalistic orientation. He emphasized that coverage must remain accurate, objective, and in-depth—truthfully capturing achievements while addressing real-world challenges, all while enhancing the press's critical watchdog and oversight functions.

Furthermore, he stressed that reporting must stay closely aligned with public needs to deliver practical value, focusing on timely responses to inquiries regarding admissions, career orientation, and academic streaming. By vividly portraying campus life and innovative school models, the section aims to empower parents and students with reliable information to make informed educational and career decisions.

Crucially, the section will accelerate the adoption of technology and diversify modern delivery formats, including video, podcasts, infographics, longform journalism, and online talk shows and interactive sessions, to engage digital audiences in the fastest, most compelling manner possible.

Launched on September 4, 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training section on SGGP Online has produced a diverse array of content across multiple formats, including news reports, feature articles, long-form journalism, short-form videos, and mini-documentaries. Delivering 15 to 20 published pieces weekly, the section maintains a continuous, vibrant coverage of the educational landscape.

At the launching ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training section

Delegates attend the launching ceremony.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper signs a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period with HCMC Media and Education Company Limited.

Delegates attend the launching ceremony.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh - By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh