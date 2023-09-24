School facilities-lowest satisfaction rating among public education services

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City has just announced the results of a survey of people's satisfaction with public education services in 2023. In general, the indicators all increased compared to 2022 but there are still differences between grades.

Previously, to conduct the survey, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City divided Thu Duc City and 21 districts into 3 groups highly developed, developed and medium.

In each group, this department selected a district to conduct the survey, including District 3 in the high development group, Tan Phu District in the development group and Cu Chi outlying district in the medium group.

In each district, the organizing unit randomly selected 3-4 preschools, 3-4 elementary schools, 3-4 middle schools and 2 high schools to conduct the survey. Then, in each unit, students and parents are selected by random method.

According to the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, some 7,004 survey questionnaires were distributed to students and parents in the classrooms and parent-teacher meetings at the end of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year.

Respondents will give their opinions over criteria including assessment of the level of access to education, facilities and teaching equipment, educational environment, educational activities; the development and fulfillment of students' civic duties.

Based on the survey results, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City determined that the overall satisfaction scores of parents and students with public education services according to the criteria in 2023 are higher than in 2022.

However, within each educational level, the indexes are highest at the preschool level and gradually decrease from elementary, and junior high school to senior high school. This result shows that society's requirements and demands for the education sector are getting higher at senior high schools.

The survey results also revealed a number of shortcomings that need to be overcome in educational institutions; worse, school facilities had the lowest satisfaction rate.

Based on analyzing the results of measuring people's satisfaction with public education services, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that the city's education sector will determine specific goals for the new school year including solutions to improve the quality of public education services.