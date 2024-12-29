Sailing regatta firstly held in Can Tho

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Can Tho City, in collaboration with Ninh Kieu District People's Committee and relevant units, organized the opening ceremony of a sailing regatta on the Hau River on December 29.

It is the first time a sailing regatta has been held in Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP)

It is the first time a sailing regatta has been held in Can Tho City, aimed at creating novelty and uniqueness in tourism promotion activities to attract visitors to the Mekong Delta city.

In the early morning, a large number of locals and visitors flocked to the Hau River to enjoy sailing performances.

According to the organizers, the sailing competition features six modern two-seat sailboats with a length of 4.76 meters that meet international standards, ensuring safety and optimal performance.

This is an effort of Can Tho City to create a playing field for building and developing the sailing sport, contributing to the promotion of water sports development.

In addition, locals and visitors will have an opportunity to experience a 62-passenger sailboat on the Hau River, promoting and introducing the connection of river tourism routes in the Mekong Delta.

By Vinh Tuong - Translated by Kim Khanh