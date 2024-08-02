Ho Chi Minh City

Safety concerns rise amidst unregulated boarding houses in HCMC

SGGP

Stricter regulations and more effective oversight to ensure the safety and quality of boarding houses in HCMC.

04.jpg


The HCMC Department of Construction has just released a report on the current status of boarding houses privately owned and operated boarding houses within the city.

The inspection report reveals that about 60,500 privately owned boarding houses are in operation in HCMC, a large number of which have been built not accordingly to the approved designs or purposedly converted from private residences to rental properties. These facilities lack legal safety inspections by fire prevention and control authorities.

In addition, the report highlights existing gaps in the government's supervision of fire safety, construction order after construction permits are issued, management of rental property businesses, and tax administration for this type of business.

These responsibilities are primarily under the jurisdiction of local authorities at the district, commune, and ward levels, leading to a need for stricter regulations and more effective oversight to ensure the safety and quality of boarding houses in HCMC.

By Dong Gia – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

Safety Concerns unregulated boarding houses fire prevention measures HCMC

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn