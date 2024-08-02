Safety concerns rise amidst unregulated boarding houses in HCMC

Stricter regulations and more effective oversight to ensure the safety and quality of boarding houses in HCMC.



The HCMC Department of Construction has just released a report on the current status of boarding houses privately owned and operated boarding houses within the city.

The inspection report reveals that about 60,500 privately owned boarding houses are in operation in HCMC, a large number of which have been built not accordingly to the approved designs or purposedly converted from private residences to rental properties. These facilities lack legal safety inspections by fire prevention and control authorities.

In addition, the report highlights existing gaps in the government's supervision of fire safety, construction order after construction permits are issued, management of rental property businesses, and tax administration for this type of business.

These responsibilities are primarily under the jurisdiction of local authorities at the district, commune, and ward levels, leading to a need for stricter regulations and more effective oversight to ensure the safety and quality of boarding houses in HCMC.

By Dong Gia – Translated by Thanh Tam