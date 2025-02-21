Rural development powered by intellectual contributions: NA Vice Chairman

Innovative rural development should be powered by intellectual contributions, said Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan.

Vice Chairman Le Minh Hoan made the statement while chairing a consultation and orientation workshop for the National Target Program on New Rural Area Construction for the 2026-2030 period held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment yesterday in Hanoi.

Chief Ngo Truong Son of the Office of the Central Coordination Office for New Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, announced by January 2025, out of 8,014 communes in the country, some 6,250 meet new rural standards achieving 97.5 percent of the target for the 2021-2025 period.

Moreover, he said that nationwide, 305 out of 645 districts (47.3 percent) have been recognized for meeting standards or completing new rural development tasks. Notably, 23 provinces and cities have all their communes meeting the required standards, with 15 of these localities achieving 100 percent compliance at the district level.

In 2024, the average income per capita in rural areas was projected to reach approximately VND56.4 million per person per year, representing a 1.35-fold increase from 2020. By 2030, the target is to raise the average rural income by 2.5 to 3 times compared to 2020 levels.

Chief Ngo Truong Son also reported that the total central budget allocated for the 2021-2030 period is expected to reach approximately VND160 trillion (US$6.27 billion). Of this, the National Assembly has approved VND41,682 billion for 2021-2025, while the projected investment for 2026-2030 amounts to around VND117,000 billion.

As of now, based on the consolidated needs of localities, the proposed amount for central support stands at approximately VND89,000 billion.

Addressing the workshop, National Assembly Vice Chairman Le Minh Hoan asserted that the construction of a new countryside transcends the mere provision of infrastructure such as roads, schools, and housing; rather, it necessitates innovation in thought, methodology, production practices, and community development.

The Vice Chairman of the National Assembly emphasized that if in the past, the new countryside was associated with infrastructure criteria, now it is necessary to aim for a knowledge-based countryside with high connectivity and a sustainable rural economy.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, Le Minh Hoan, has put forward several key proposals to enhance rural development including establishing a knowledge-based rural community by attracting intellectuals to the countryside and promoting the rural economy through the preservation of traditional crafts, fostering agricultural tourism, encouraging startups, and stimulating innovation.

Furthermore, he suggested developing the farm economy and linking production processes within value chains, creating a livable countryside that harmonizes both tradition and modernity.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan