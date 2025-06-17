Ho Chi Minh City to host High-Tech Agriculture Week from June 19-22

Business

The 2025 High-tech Agriculture, Seed and Ornamental Plants Week will take place from June 19 to 22 at Binh Phu Park in Ho Chi Minh City's District 6.

A fair of agricultural products

The event with the theme 'Ho Chi Minh City Agriculture in association with ASEAN integration' will be organized by the Department of Industry and Trade in coordination with the People's Committee of District 6. It is expected to attract 121 participating companies including two international units from Korea and Indonesia.

The program showcases a diverse range of agricultural innovations, including plant varieties, livestock, aquatic products, key commodities under the OCOP initiative, and equipment designed for urban agriculture. It also features models that highlight high-tech applications, biotechnology, and digital transformation in agriculture across Ho Chi Minh City, other provinces, and select ASEAN countries.

A key attraction of the event is the cold house exhibition area, which presents ornamental plant cultivation models tailored to urban farming environments. The program also includes livestream promotions on TikTok and an ornamental plant demonstration contest. Collectively, these activities underscore Ho Chi Minh City's pivotal role as a hub for agricultural trade promotion and regional connectivity.

