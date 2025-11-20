RoK’s top legislator arrives in Hanoi, starting official visit to Vietnam

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Woo Won Shik and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on November 20, beginning their three-day official visit to Vietnam, at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.

Welcoming the RoK delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Nguyen Thanh Hai, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology, and Environment, and President of the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group; Pham Phu Binh, a member of the NA Committee on Defence, Security, and Foreign Affairs, and Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young Sam.

Accompanying the Speaker of the RoK National Assembly this time are members of the National Assembly Mun Jinseog, Hwang Un Ha, Yang Bunam, Mun Geumju, Lee Kiheon, and Jung Eulho, as well as Ambassador Choi Young Sam.

Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology, and Environment Nguyen Thanh Hai (R) welcomes Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Woo Won Shik at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to RoK Vu Ho, the visit, with its packed schedule at the end of the year, brings broad expectations for the bilateral diplomatic relations. The high-level exchanges are both a symbol of the flourishing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and contain profound strategic significance, summarising a successful year and laying the foundation for strong development in the coming year.

It reflects the Republic of Korea’s strong political determination to deepen and reaffirms the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the overall relations between the two countries. At the same time, the trip sends a strong message of political trust, strategic cohesion, and a shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

