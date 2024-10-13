Rising infectious diseases among children

In the past month, the number of children in Ho Chi Minh City suffering from respiratory illnesses has significantly increased due to the changing weather and the spread of infections in schools.

Respiratory illnesses in children tends to increase from September to December each year.

Additionally, cases of dengue fever, hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD), and measles have risen in the community compared to previous weeks.

Rise in respiratory illnesses

For over a week, Giang, a resident of Binh Phuoc Province, has been caring for her child with severe pneumonia at the Respiratory Department No.1 of HCMC Children’s Hospital No.2. Her six-month-old baby began turning blue after three days of coughing and fever and was quickly taken to the emergency room that night. After several days of care, the child was successfully weaned off the ventilator but later developed severe diarrhea and required nutritional support via a nasal tube.

"I never expected that these familiar respiratory symptoms could put my child in such danger," Giang shared. Similarly, Tran Yen Phuc from Long An Province is looking after her five-month-old son, who is on oxygen support. "A few days ago, he had a severe cough and was extremely fatigued, and his blood oxygen level dropped, so we rushed him to HCMC for emergency care. The diagnosis was severe pneumonia," Phuc said sadly.

According to Specialist Level II Doctor Nguyen Hoang Phong, Head of Respiratory Department No.1 at Children’s Hospital No.2, there are currently around 200 pediatric patients being treated in the department. "In the past two weeks, the number of hospitalized children has increased by approximately 25 percent compared to last month, and outpatient visits for respiratory illnesses are also on the rise. This situation was anticipated. Respiratory illnesses in children typically begin to increase around September, peaking in November each year. This year, the rise in respiratory cases has occurred two weeks later than in previous years," he noted.

At HCMC Children’s Hospital No.1, there have been 4,693 cases of bronchiolitis and 8,176 cases of pneumonia reported since the beginning of the year, figures consistent with recent years. As expected, the number of children hospitalized due to respiratory illnesses tends to increase significantly from now until the end of the year. The primary culprits behind these illnesses are various viruses, including rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus, and seasonal influenza.

According to the HCMC Department of Health, there is an average of about 17,000 cases of acute respiratory infections in the city each week. This trend follows a seasonal pattern, peaking between October and December, with more than 20,000 cases reported weekly, 60 percent of which are among children.

Surge in cases of measles, HFMD, and dengue fever

According to the HCMC Center for Disease Control, the number of cases of measles, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, and dengue fever has risen in the past week compared to the average over the previous four weeks. Specifically, the city reported 437 cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease (an increase of 23.4 percent), 141 cases of measles (up 60.2 percent), and 411 cases of dengue fever (an increase of 19.3 percent).

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 12,733 cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, 967 cases of measles, and 8,198 cases of dengue fever reported in the city. A measles vaccination campaign is currently underway across 21 districts and Thu Duc City, aimed at providing immunity and protecting young children from the risk of measles infection.

Regarding dengue fever, the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases has treated 1,557 patients in the first nine months of the year, with nearly 230 cases classified as severe. The number of dengue fever cases in September was nearly double that of the same period last year.

Patients are not only from HCMC but also from neighboring provinces. Dengue fever is an acute infectious disease that can progress rapidly, leading to severe complications and even death.

The HCMC Department of Health advises that, despite the availability of vaccines, residents should continue to take comprehensive preventive measures against dengue fever, including eliminating mosquito breeding sites, controlling mosquito populations, and preventing mosquito bites.

Furthermore, during the seasonal transition and the start of the school year, parents should take proactive steps to prevent respiratory illnesses in children by ensuring proper nutrition, maintaining good personal hygiene, and ensuring that vaccinations are up to date according to health recommendations.

