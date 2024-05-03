Ring Road 3 project running behind schedule in Dong Nai

The HCMC People's Committee proposed Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An provinces focus on solving obstacles, accelerating the implementation progress of component projects to ensure the completion of Ring Road 3 by 2025.

At the construction site of the Ring Road 3 project in Long An Province (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai made this statement in a report on the progress of the investment project for the construction of the city’s Ring Road 3 that was submitted to the Prime Minister on May 2.

The project is expected to be put into operation from 2026.

According to the HCMC People's Committee, the progress of component projects in the city and Binh Duong, Long An provinces has been on schedule. However, the progress of the implementation of component projects in Dong Nai Province has been delayed for two months.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh