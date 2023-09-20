Respect-paying service held for former Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Ngoc An

Party and State leaders paid tribute to former Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Ngoc An this morning at the Southern National Funeral Home in Ho Chi Minh City.

On September 20, leaders and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, representatives from agencies and organizations, relatives, friends attended the respect-paying service and memorial service in infinite grief to former Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Ngoc An, who gained 75-year Party membership badge and was former Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, former Head of the Economic Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former State President Truong Tan Sang, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam, Chairwoman of the HCMC People Council Nguyen Thi Le joined the memorial service.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai was Head of the Funeral Organizing Board.

Delivering the eulogy, the deputy secretary stressed that during his life as well as revolutionary activities, Nguyen Ngoc An was always full of enthusiasm and effort to complete all assigned tasks. The late leader spent many years of experience working in the financial sector.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc An had consulted the HCMC Party Committee and its Standing Committee on removing centrally planned economic management and subsidy mechanisms, forming innovative thinking on management mechanisms, mobilizing all sectors to develop production and business, contributing to improving the lives of residents and Ho Chi Minh City.