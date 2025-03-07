Resilient Vietnamese roses in harsh sun and wind of Africa

In Abyei, a barren land of Africa where the sun scorches and resources are scarce, Vietnamese women from the Women's Union of Engineering Unit No.3 continue their quiet yet unwavering dedication.

Every assigned task is carried out with dedication and excellence by the female peacekeepers.

More than just peacekeepers, they embody resilience, kindness, and strength, bringing the spirit of Vietnamese women to one of the world’s most challenging environments.

Perseverance in adversity, excellence in duty

Amid the scorching heat and relentless hardships of this remote African land, Vietnamese female soldiers remain steadfast in their commitment. Beyond handling logistics, they play a vital role in safeguarding the health and morale of the entire unit.

Professional Military Major Cu Anh Dao approaches her logistics work with the utmost responsibility. She carefully manages food supplies, ensuring everything is always sufficient, clean, and safe. When she received news of her father’s passing back home, she wiped away her tears and set aside her grief to continue her duties, understanding that her mission was not just a personal responsibility but a trust placed in her by her homeland.

Dinh Thi Phuong, with her skilled hands, prepares meals infused with the familiar flavors of home, providing warmth and encouragement to her comrades. Despite the harsh logistical conditions, she and her teammates adapt creatively, making the most of available resources by blending ingredients brought from Vietnam with local supplies to create nutritious and flavorful dishes.

Beyond their core duties, the female soldiers take an active role in maintaining hygiene within the barracks, managing waste disposal, and disinfecting to prevent disease, ensuring a healthy living environment for their unit. Female military doctors conduct regular health check-ups and provide nutritional guidance, helping personnel stay in peak condition and ready for their international mission.

The Vietnamese women serving in peacekeeping forces in Africa consistently demonstrate resilience, overcoming challenges and fulfilling their duties with excellence.

Shining in the barren lands of Africa

Beyond their professional duties, Vietnamese female soldiers carry with them an enduring spirit of optimism and resilience. In this distant land, they shine in their own way—not just as seasoned peacekeepers but as cultural ambassadors, strengthening the bonds of friendship between Vietnam and the international community.

At the mission, they take part in training on gender awareness and military medicine, refining their combat skills, first aid techniques, and knowledge in preventing gender-based violence while supporting local women and children. These sessions not only enhance their expertise but also foster compassion and solidarity within the community.

Vietnamese women always take the lead in spreading kindness and compassion.

They are also dedicated to enhancing the barracks' surroundings, creating a living space that is "bright, green, clean, and beautiful." The thriving vegetable gardens and vibrant flower beds amidst the barren landscape are not just the fruits of their labor but also symbols of resilience, life, and the determination to rise above challenges.

During international cultural exchanges, they proudly introduce Vietnamese cuisine through traditional dishes such as banh chung (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake), banh tet (Vietnamese cylindrical sticky rice cake), spring rolls, and Vietnamese steamed pork sausage. These flavors of home not only comfort fellow soldiers but also offer international friends a deeper appreciation of Vietnam’s rich culture and warm-hearted people.

Spreading a spirit of optimism within the community

Vietnamese female peacekeepers—strong and resilient amid the harsh conditions of Africa—have been, are, and will continue to write inspiring stories of compassion, perseverance, and dedication. They not only bring pride to the image of Vietnamese soldiers but also help elevate the country’s standing on the international stage.

On the occasion of the International Women's Day (March 8), at the Bentiu base in South Sudan, Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 provided comprehensive health check-ups for female soldiers and personnel at the United Nations base. The program aimed to support women working in demanding conditions through general examinations, ultrasounds, lab tests, blood pressure monitoring, health consultations, and the distribution of supplements. More than just a practical initiative, the event was a tribute to the women contributing to peacekeeping efforts in one of the world’s most challenging regions. Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 will continue to implement specialized healthcare programs to enhance the well-being of mission personnel, demonstrating the commitment and dedication of Vietnam’s peacekeeping forces.

By Lieutenant Colonel Le Hong Giang, Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan