Residents living near wind turbines proposed to relocate urgently

Living in the neighborhood of wind turbines has brought much inconvenience and concern to residents. They wish to move to safer places to stabilize their life.



Gia Lai Province now has 16 running wind energy projects with a capacity of 1,192MW. While they are providing much needed clean power, they also create negative impacts on the life of local inhabitants here.

The house and coffee farm on a surface area of 1.7ha of Vu Van Phuong in Sat Tau Village of Ia Pech Commune (Ia Grai District) are about 110, away from the wind turbines of Ia Pech 1 and Ia Pech 2, managed by Gia Lai Green Power Investment JSC. When working, these turbines make horrible noise, wreaking havoc to the life of his family, not to mention the fear of the fan dropping onto their house. They are yearning for compensation to resettle in safer areas.

Chairman of Ia Pech Commune People’s Committee Ngo Khon Tuan informed that there are at least 63 such households living in unsafe locations near these wind turbines. They are always worried and anxious about their safety, and wish to receive compensation, financial aid move away immediately, which is justifiable. This has been reported to the project investors for suitable measures to address that.

In the districts of Ia Grai, Chu Puh, and Chu Prong of Gia Lai Province, there are about 285 families living or working in unsafe areas near wind turbines. They all ask for compensation to relocate. Director Pham Van Binh of Gia Lai Province Department of Industry and Trade said that his province has already requested proper directions on land compensation for concerned people from the Government, yet the response is nowhere to be seen.

Moving to Binh Thuan Province, where nine wind power plants are in operation with a total capacity of 299.6MW, there have been repeated fires on wind turbines themselves, causing severe asset damage and making local inhabitants worried.

At the beginning of 2020, a wind turbine which was tens of meters high and managed by Binh Thanh Wind Power Plant (in Tuy Phong District) suddenly caught a strong fire and exploded. A large amount of black smoke was spreading when the fan blades unexpectedly fell onto the ground. The incident caused damage of VND70 billion (US$2.95 million).

Just a few days ago, on July 26, a similar fire happened with a wind turbine also installed on the wind turbine field of Wind Power Plant No.1, sited in Tuy Phong District, causing great anxiety to both passerby and local residents.

Chairman of Tuy Phong District People’s Committee Nguyen Trung Truc stated that all wind power projects in the district are purposedly built away from residential areas to avoid creating danger to people. However, local dwellers are still worried about the explosion and related black smoke.

Chairman Bui Van Thinh of Binh Thuan Wind Power Association commented that the rate of fire incidents on wind turbines installed in Binh Thuan Province is much higher than the international average figure, which is truly alarming.

He added that since most turbines are 80m high, there is no way to extinguish the fire. Therefore, to minimize such incidents, investors must strictly observe fire prevention and control regulations.