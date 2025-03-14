Refractive errors increasing among students in HCMC

A trend of increasing refractive error rates has been documented within the student population of Ho Chi Minh City.

The HCMC Department of Health announced yesterday the results of health examinations conducted for students across the city. As of March 12, the health sector had assessed the well-being of 490,139 students from 1,007 educational institutions at various grades. This total includes 86,600 preschoolers, 179,268 primary school students, 135,293 secondary school students, and 87,380 high school students.

Following the medical testing, the results showed that 226,550 students accounting for 46.22 percent had refractive errors, 100,924 students accounting for 20.59 percent were overweight, 84,175 students making up 17.11 percent were obese, 44,417 students or 9.06 percent had tooth decay.

Furthermore, some 10,058 children (2.05 percent) had scoliosis and 3,386 children (0.69 percent) had hunchback. Most children in preschool had tooth decay, while in middle and high school, children mainly had refractive errors and were overweight.

In carrying out directives from the Prime Minister and the municipal People's Committee on the digital transformation of student health data, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has formally requested the Department of Education and Training to maintain collaborative efforts and ensure the comprehensive provision of information pertaining to all educational institutions, from preschool to general education. This data is essential for the complete and accurate updating of the ‘Community Health Management System' developed by the Department of Health.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan