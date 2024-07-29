Record high margin loans in stock market

The significant rise in loan balances at securities companies helped offset the substantial net selling pressure from foreign investors in the Vietnamese stock market.

Statistics show that margin loan balances at securities companies reached a record high at the end of Q2-2024, estimated at around VND225 trillion, an increase of approximately VND23 trillion compared to the end of Q1, marking a record for the stock market.

In the first two quarters of this year, foreign investors net sold over VND60.46 trillion (approximately US$2.3 billion).

Experts indicate that the record increase in margin loans is due to the rise in the number of investors.

Statistics from securities companies show that the number of securities accounts continued growing, reaching over 8 million by the end of June 2024.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan