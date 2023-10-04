Railway sector receives registration of collective tickets for Tet holiday

The Saigon Railway Transport Company is receiving registration for collective tickets for the Tet holiday of 2024 from now to October 10.

Accordingly, the collective tickets will be applied for round-trip ones with at least five tickets per turn.

The sale for collective tickets is expected to start from October 15 to October 20. The prioritized units shall comprise armed forces, universities, colleges, industrial parks, export processing zones, social organizations and so on.

Saigon, Di An, Bien Hoa, Long Khanh, Suoi Kiet, Binh Thuan, Phan Thiet, Song Mao, Thap Cham and Da Lat stations are receiving registration for collective tickets.

The stations are recommended to prepare an introduction letter together with a list of full names, phone numbers and identification documents of passengers to do registration procedure.