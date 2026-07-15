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Da Nang holds funeral, burial for fallen soldiers recovered from Da Sap Cave

SGGPO

Da Nang authorities on July 14 held a memorial service, funeral and burial ceremony for the remains of five fallen soldiers recovered from the Da Sap Cave area in Lam Tay Hamlet, Ha Nha Commune.

Among the recovered remains, one bone sample was found to be suitable for DNA analysis, raising hopes of identifying the fallen soldier.

At the ceremony, officials, military personnel and local residents offered incense and observed a minute of silence in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for Vietnam's struggle for national liberation and reunification.

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Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of the Da Nang City People's Committee, offers incense during the memorial and funeral ceremony for the five fallen soldiers.

Tran Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People's Committee, said that the sacrifice of the fallen soldiers remains a lasting symbol of patriotism and indomitable spirit, contributing to the nation's glorious history.

According to the Da Nang Military Command, the remains have been laid to rest at Dai Dong Martyrs' Cemetery in Ha Nha Commune.

The city is continuing to work with relevant authorities to collect DNA samples from relatives of unidentified fallen soldiers in an effort to determine their identities.

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Delegates observe a minute of silence in memory of the fallen soldiers.

Since 2002, the Search, Recovery and Identification Team under the Da Nang City Military Command has surveyed thousands of locations and recovered more than 200 sets of remains of soldiers who died during the wartime, reinterring them at martyrs' cemeteries across the city.

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By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Da Nang fallen soldiers remains Da Sap Cave DNA identification Da Nang Military Command

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