Quang Nam to host first culinary culture festival

The first Quang Nam culinary culture festival will take place from December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024, in Hoi An ancient town.

A culinary culture event in Quang Nam (Photo: SGGP)

The event will attract around 50 display booths featuring OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products and local dishes of 18 districts and communes in the province and other neighboring localities.

The festival also includes cultural exchanges, cooking classes for politicians and tourists, art performances, entertainment and tourism activities, and a night event honoring the value of Quang Nam culinary culture.

Speaking at the press conference held on December 4, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Nam Province Van Ba Son said that the Quang Nam Culinary Cultural Festival aims to honor, preserve, and promote cultural, culinary and tourism values of Quang Nam Province as well as promote tangible and intangible cultural values, natural resources and attractive tourism products to visitors at home and abroad.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

It will also create an opportunity to introduce typical local products, cuisine, and agricultural items of Quang Nam Province, provinces and cities in regions across the country contributing to further enhancing the position and image of the country, Vietnamese people, and the people of Quang Nam Province to recover tourism in the post-pandemic period.

Especially, Hoi An City will organize a ceremony receiving UNESCO recognition as a creative city in the field of music on December 31.

Hoi An is portrayed as an intersection of cultures and a place to nurture the community's creative spirit. The ancient town has been honored as a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Arts. The city is expected to be developed into one of the focal points in Asia spreading peace from its sustainable creativity.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh