Quang Nam provincial leaders support families of fishermen in distress at sea

In response to recent maritime incidents, leaders of Quang Nam Province have extended their support to the families of local fishermen facing hardships at sea.

An official of the local administration gives financial support to relatives of fishermen

Vice Chairman Ho Quang Buu of the Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee today visited and offered support to the families of the fishermen who have either lost their lives or are missing, as well as to the crew of the fishing boat QNa-91679 TS, which encountered difficulties at sea.

Representing the provincial leadership, Mr. Ho Quang Buu personally visited the families of the fishermen in Tam Giang and Tam Quang communes in Nui Thanh District to express condolences and offer support. He encouraged them to remain resilient in the face of their losses and work toward rebuilding their lives.

To provide immediate assistance, the Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee has allocated financial support, granting VND5 million (US$194.9) to each family who has lost their relatives in the incident and VND1 million to each fisherman who survived. This initiative aims to help affected families cope with their hardships and stabilize their livelihoods.

In addition, the provincial leaders also directed relevant agencies to continue to coordinate with the Navy Region 3 Command, the Coast Guard Region 2 Command and the Border Guards of provinces to deploy measures to search for the missing fishermen.

On March 20, fishing boat QNa-91679 TS, captained by Mr. Phan Van Thanh of Tam Giang Commune of Nui Thanh District, departed from Quang Nam with 14 fishermen aboard. The following day, March 21, around 10:00 a.m., the boat experienced an engine failure, causing it to drift and sink. The accident resulted in one fatality and four missing, 10 others were rescued by nearby fishing vessels, as previously reported by SGGP Newspaper.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan