PV Drilling wins APEA 2026 award for corporate governance

PV Drilling has won the Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2026.

Mr. Do Danh Rang, Vice President of PV Drilling, represents the corporation in receiving the APEA 2026 Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award.

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has been honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026, receiving the Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award in recognition of its commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable business development.

The award recognizes PV Drilling's efforts to establish a robust governance framework, uphold integrity and transparency in its operations, and continuously strengthen risk management to support long-term growth.

At the same ceremony, Mr. Mai The Toan, Chairman of PV Drilling's Board of Directors, and Mr. Nguyen Xuan Cuong, President and CEO of the corporation, were recognized in the Master Entrepreneur Award category. The distinction honors business leaders who demonstrate strategic vision, strong leadership, and the ability to guide their organizations toward sustainable development.

Held under the theme “Forging Legacy: Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Tomorrow,” APEA 2026 highlighted the importance of innovation, responsible business practices, and effective corporate governance in driving business growth. This year's event honored 65 outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses in Vietnam.

The recognition reflects PV Drilling's consistent approach to corporate governance, built around integrity, transparency, and professionalism as core values.

The corporation has focused on refining its governance structure, improving the effectiveness of its Board of Directors, strengthening oversight and internal controls, and gradually aligning its practices with international governance standards. These efforts aim to reinforce the confidence of shareholders, investors, customers, and business partners while establishing a solid foundation for its operations.

In the drilling and oilfield technical services sector, where operations are subject to stringent safety, quality, and risk-control requirements, PV Drilling considers risk management a critical component of its development strategy.

The company prioritizes identifying, assessing, and mitigating operational risks while fostering a corporate culture centered on compliance, safety, business ethics, and accountability throughout its organization.

PV Drilling is also working to improve the quality of its information disclosure, strengthen environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management, and integrate sustainability objectives into its long-term business strategy.

The APEA 2026 recognition serves as both an acknowledgment of the corporation's governance efforts and an incentive to further promote integrity, enhance management capabilities in line with international standards, and adapt proactively to market fluctuations.

Through these efforts, PV Drilling aims to maintain sustainable growth while strengthening its resilience in an increasingly demanding business environment.

Organized by Enterprise Asia, APEA recognizes businesses and entrepreneurs for outstanding achievements, leadership excellence, and a commitment to creating long-term value. The awards seek to promote responsible business practices and encourage enterprises across the region to pursue sustainable development.

By Nguyet Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan