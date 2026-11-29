MM Mega Market Vietnam and Austrade have launched the “Taste of Australia” program, featuring more than 200 Australian food products and special promotions aimed at bringing premium imports closer to Vietnamese consumers.

MM Mega Market Vietnam has partnered with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) to launch the "Taste of Australia" program, bringing more than 200 premium food products to Vietnamese consumers.

Shoppers at MM Mega Market. Photo: SGGP

Kicking off on November 28 in Ho Chi Minh City, the promotional campaign will run through December 9 across 11 MM Mega Market locations nationwide. The showcase highlights staple Australian exports, including beef, lamb, seafood, dairy, fresh fruit, and wine, featuring established brands such as Australia’s Own, Chobani, Farmer’s Union, and Koala cherries.

To drive consumer demand, the retailer is offering discounts of up to 30 percent on 50 selected items, complemented by preferential pricing for bulk buyers and MCard loyalty members. Notable promotions include a 15 percent markdown on Mountain Blue blueberries and roughly 24 percent off Australia’s Own fresh milk.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Don Farrell, Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism, commended the collaboration between Austrade and MM Mega Market in connecting Australian suppliers with the Vietnamese market.

Don Farrell, Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism, visits MM Mega Market An Phu in Binh Trung Ward on the afternoon of November 28. Photo: SGGP

Minister Farrell emphasized that the free trade agreements in which both nations participate namely AANZFTA, CPTPP, and RCEP are facilitating trade and expanding market access and cooperation opportunities for businesses from both countries.

According to CEO Nguyen Duc Toan of MM Mega Market Vietnam, the company aims to expand its portfolio of imported food products that feature transparent origins and meet international standards, while also fostering long-term partnerships with Australian suppliers.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan