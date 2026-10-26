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PV DRILLING X completes voyage from Namibia to Vietnam

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PV DRILLING X arrived safely in Vung Tau on October 22 after a 7,261-nautical-mile voyage from Namibia.

PV DRILLING X, a newly acquired jack-up drilling rig owned by PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling), completed its 7,261-nautical-mile voyage from Namibia on October 22, 2026, arriving safely at anchorage position B11 in Vung Tau aboard the Seaway Falcon heavy-lift semi-submersible transport vessel.

Before the voyage, PV DRILLING X completed the first phase of its reactivation program in Namibia over 45 days to meet key requirements set by international classification societies, ensuring it was cleared for safe transportation to Vietnam.

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The PV DRILLING X rig completed a 7,261-nautical-mile voyage from Namibia to anchorage position B11 in Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City.

After PV DRILLING X's arrival at the PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) downstream port, PV Drilling will proceed with the second phase of the reactivation program, involving comprehensive upgrades, component replacements, testing, and system completion to meet all classification requirements and prepare the rig for commercial operations, which are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

The newly acquired PV DRILLING X is built to the Keppel FELS Mod V “Super B Class” design and classified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). It can drill to depths of up to 10,668 meters (35,000 feet) and operate in water depths of up to 106 meters (350 feet). Equipped with advanced technology, the rig is particularly suited to extended drilling campaigns in offshore areas with complex geological formations and demanding technical requirements.

PV DRILLING X also shares many similarities with PV Drilling's existing fleet of jack-up rigs, including PV DRILLING I, PV DRILLING II, PV DRILLING III, PV DRILLING VI, and PV DRILLING VIII, facilitating operational integration and personnel deployment.

The rig also meets the technical requirements for drilling at most oil and gas fields in Vietnam, as well as across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and West Africa.

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By Nguyet Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan

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PV Drilling PV DRILLING X PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) fleet of jack-up rigs

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