Over 450 US food, beverage products introduced at Vietnamese supermarkets

MM Mega Market Vietnam, in coordination with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Consulate General, launched the “Taste of USA 2026” program in Ho Chi Minh City on November 9.

Delegates sample American cuisine at MM Mega Market An Phu in Binh Trung Ward on the evening of November 9. (Photo: SGGP)

Running from November 12 to 25 at 12 shopping centers nationwide, the “Taste of USA 2026” program will showcase more than 450 high-quality US food and beverage products, ranging from dairy products, cheese, meat and poultry to fresh fruits and seafood.

The event's exhibition space is designed in the style of a 1950s American diner, combining product showcases with opportunities to explore US culinary culture.

Speaking at the launch, US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Alexander Vaden said Vietnam was currently the seventh-largest market for US agricultural products and the fastest-growing market worldwide. Vietnamese purchases of US agricultural products rose 46 percent in 2025 and continued to increase by 20 percent in 2026.

Trade and consumer ties between the two countries have been fostered over several decades, with major US brands such as PepsiCo, McDonald's, KFC and Burger King establishing a presence in Vietnam.

Vietnamese consumers can now easily purchase US products such as beef, lobster and pork through retail chains for home cooking.

According to Nguyen Duc Toan, Chief Executive Officer of MM Mega Market Vietnam, the retailer currently offers nearly 500 products of US origin, generating US$8.3 million in revenue in 2025.

Notably, revenue from fresh food products grew 20 percent year on year, driven particularly by grapes, cherries, blueberries and frozen chicken. These results reflect growing interest among Vietnamese consumers in US food products.

With US agricultural exports to Vietnam reaching approximately US$5.6 billion in 2025, the “Taste of USA 2026” program is expected to help boost bilateral trade while strengthening MM Mega Market Vietnam's role in connecting international suppliers with Vietnamese consumers and customers in the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering/Café (HORECA) sector.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh